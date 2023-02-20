$15 million invested into new Shelby rural academy

The project will allow 300 students from rural areas of Cleveland county to attend.

SHELBY, N.C. — Monday, members of the USDA Rural Development North Carolina team, along with federal and local officials, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at Pinnacle Classic Academy.

USDA Rural Development is investing $15 million in the building as an addition to the school facility currently owned and operated by Pinnacle Classical Academy, Inc. in Shelby.

The new building will feature:

Classrooms

Gymnasium

Locker rooms

Multi-purpose areas

The USDA Rural Development Community Facility Loans and Grants Program provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.

“We are excited to be part of the continued expansion of Pinnacle Classic Academy,” Reginald Speight, Rural Development State Director, said.

According to the USDA Rural Development team, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of people in rural areas in the United States.

"This new facility will provide these rural students the opportunity to engage in athletic activities to help develop strength and character. These lessons will carry with them through their lives,” Speight said.

