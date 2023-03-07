Salisbury Fire honors 15-year mark since loss of 2 firefighters

Justin Monroe and Victor Isler died while responding to a commercial fire on March 7, 2008.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Members of the Salisbury Fire Department took time Tuesday morning to reflect on the 15-year milestone of the loss of two firefighters in the line of duty.

Firefighters Justin Monroe and Victor Isler were on duty on March 7, 2008, when a five-alarm commercial fire broke out. Both men died while battling the blaze that day.

The department set up a pair of wreaths honoring both Isler and Monroe at the Firefighters Memorial on South Main Street. All fire stations were ordered to lower their U.S. flags to half-staff to honor the men, remaining at the position until dusk.

All stations also held a moment of silence and a prayer was offered over the Salisbury Fire operations radio channel from the Chief Chaplain.

