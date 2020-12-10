15-year-old dies from injuries after falling off back of moving truck

Lancaster County Coroner's Office said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster City Police Department and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office are currently investigating after the death of a 15-year-old.

Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins said the incident happened on Sunday, October 11 around 12:30 a.m.

The coroner said "the victim was thrown from the back of a moving pickup truck" at the intersection of Gillsbrook and Plantation road in Lancaster.

The victim was rushed to MUSC and was pronounced deceased just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old white male but his name has not been released at this time. Due to the victim's age, it's not known if his name will be released at all.

The incident is currently under further investigation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office for more information. Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.