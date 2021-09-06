Nicole and David Tepper Foundation to provide 15,000 backpacks for local students

The giveaway, valued at over $525,000, is part of Classroom Central’s Backpacks & Basics Program, an effort to supply lower income schools with supplies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As students begin to return to the classroom this season, the economic hardships of the pandemic are still affecting our community.

Teachers are also stretched thin by having to buy supplies for local students who come to class empty-handed, along with students who need extra support to overcome pandemic learning loss from the past year.

That's when the Nicole and David Tepper Foundation decided to step in and partner with Classroom Central to provide 15,000 backpacks for students in need.

"Thousands of local students need extra resources to overcome pandemic learning loss," Nicole Tepper said.

The giveaway, valued at over $525,000, is part of Classroom Central’s Backpacks & Basics Program, an effort to provide the region’s highest poverty schools with supply kits and backpacks for their entire student body.

Schools must be 70% free and reduced lunch or higher to be served through the program.

The Nicole and David Tepper Foundation is encouraging the Charlotte business community to join the Classroom Central’s Backpacks & Basics challenge and sponsor an additional 15,000 backpacks, to support a total of 30,000 students in need this back-to-school season.

"The Nicole and David Tepper Foundation is pleased to partner again with Classroom Central to serve high-needs students in our community," Tepper said.

