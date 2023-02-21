1.5K without power in Wingate, including police department

WINGATE, N.C. — Over 1,500 Duke Energy customers in Wingate are without power, due to an outage, Tuesday.
Wingate Police Department has also been affected by these outages.
Authorities ask that if you need assistance, to call Union County communications at 704-289-1591 or 911 for an emergency.
Duke Energy says the outages were caused by a vehicle damaging its equipment. It's estimated the power will come back on around 12:30 p.m.
