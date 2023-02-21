x
1.5K without power in Wingate, including police department

Wingate Police advise anyone in need of assistance to call Union County communications or 911 for an emergency.
Credit: WCNC

WINGATE, N.C. — Over 1,500 Duke Energy customers in Wingate are without power, due to an outage, Tuesday. 

Wingate Police Department has also been affected by these outages. 

Due to power outages in the Wingate area. The Wingate Police Department has no power and our phones are down. If you...

Posted by Wingate Police Department on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Authorities ask that if you need assistance, to call Union County communications at 704-289-1591 or 911 for an emergency.

Duke Energy says the outages were caused by a vehicle damaging its equipment. It's estimated the power will come back on around 12:30 p.m.

