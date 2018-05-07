LAKE TOXAWAY – A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday in an accident at Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County, according to North Carolina State Parks.

The accident occurred about noon. Multiple agencies responded, including Lake Toxaway Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service.

Retrieval of the body took several hours. The victim’s name has not yet been released and responding agencies have been unavailable to provide information on what happened.

Rainbow Falls sits on the Horsepasture River on Pisgah National Forest property, but the entrance to the 1.5-mile trail to the waterfalls starts in Gorges State Park. The cascade is about 125 feet high.

Rangers say there are several warning signs at the park visitor center, at the trailhead and at the viewing area fence above the waterfall warning people about the dangers of climbing on waterfalls.

This is the second fatality at Rainbow Falls in less than two weeks. On June 23, John Shaffer, 42, of Charleston, S.C., was swept over the falls while trying to save his dog.

This is also the sixth waterfall-related death in Western North Carolina this year, one of the deadliest in recent history.

On Feb 26. Jimmy Paul Schmidt Jr., 37, who was visiting from Georgia, fell to his death at Catawba Falls in McDowell County.

On May 20, Thomas McCardle Jr., 26, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, drowned at Elk River Falls in the Avery County area of Pisgah National Forest.

On June 2, Daniel Melchor Arroyo, 25, of Lancaster, South Carolina, died at Upper Creek Falls in the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.

This past Sunday, July 1, 32-year-old Nagarjuna Gogineni, of Charlotte, died after jumping from rocks at Elk River Falls.

Waterfall safety tips:

Follow instructions posted at all waterfalls and trails.

Stay on developed trails, observation decks and platforms.

Do not jump off waterfalls or dive into pools.

Do not climb on rocks above waist height.

Do not swim or wade upstream near a waterfall.

Watch your footing. Dry rocks can be just as slippery as wet ones, especially those covered with algae.

The top of any waterfall is the most dangerous. Do not lean over a ledge at the top of a falls.

Watch children and pets at all times.

Make sure you are in a safe, solid location before taking pictures or selfies.

Never visit waterfalls or hike alone.

Bring your cell phone in case you need to call for assistance.

© 2018 WCNC