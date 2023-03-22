1.6K without power after truck hits power pole in Uptown

The estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1,610 people are without power after a truck took out a power pole on Music Factory Blvd outside of Uptown.

The outage started around 9 a.m., Wednesday. Duke Energy officials say crews are on site to repair the outage, and the estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m.

Medic says one person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

