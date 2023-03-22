1.6K without power after truck hits power pole in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1,610 people are without power after a truck took out a power pole on Music Factory Blvd outside of Uptown.
The outage started around 9 a.m., Wednesday. Duke Energy officials say crews are on site to repair the outage, and the estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m.
Medic says one person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Come back here or download the WCNC app to stay updated on this matter.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.