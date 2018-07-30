HICKORY, N.C. -- A 17-year-old was killed following a shooting that happened Saturday night, the Hickory Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 11:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of 13th Ave NE. Police said upon arrival officers located the victim, 17-year-old Katyln Michelle Wittcop, deceased.

Police report during the incident, a known subject discharged a firearm striking the victim resulting in her death. Multiple people were present during the incident and officers are continuing interviews in this case.

No charges have been filed in this on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Inv. S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620, shudson@hickorync.gov or call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

