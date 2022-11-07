18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

The collision happened on Monday around 7 p.m.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday.

Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the road when they were struck by a vehicle operated by a 64-year-old man.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved were injured and transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time. No charges have been filed at this time.

This case remains under investigation.

