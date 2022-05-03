Body of 18-year-old girl recovered after drowning in Lake Lookout, Catawba County Sheriff's Office confirms

This is the third drowning in the greater Charlotte area in a month

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning on Lake Lookout by the Lookout Dam boating access.

Officials said the victim, an 18-year-old girl, entered the water to swim but didn't resurface. Her body was located by fire officials and removed from the area.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission for comment. At this time, no further information about the investigation has been made public.

This is the third drowning in WCNC Charlotte's viewing area in a month. Last weekend, search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 32-year-old man on Lake Norman. On April 10, authorities in Iredell County confirmed a man died after an accident on Lake Norman.

