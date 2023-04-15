18-year-old dies after being hit by car while on skateboard, Statesville police say

The identity of the 18-year-old is unknown at the time.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old Statesville man died Saturday morning after being struck by a car while on a skateboard, Statesville police say.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Statesville Police Department responded to a crash involving a person on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court in Statesville.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old Statesville man who was injured and lying in the road, after being hit by a car. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Shirley Jean Lyalls, was still at the scene when the police arrived. After a preliminary investigation, officials said that the 18-year-old was heading west on Davie Ave on a skateboard and Lyalls was driving west on Davie Ave when the crash occurred.

The identity of the man is unknown at the time and the investigation is ongoing.

