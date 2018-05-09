ROCK HILL, S.C. — An 18-year-old student was arrested after officials said he brought a loaded gun to class at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill.

Authorities arrested Tony Alexander Lopez after the school resource officer was alerted that a student had a loaded handgun in his possession on school grounds.

The officer located the student and a loaded nine millimeter handgun in the student's book bag.

Lopez was booked into the Rock Hill City Jail and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. His bond hearing is scheduled for this afternoon.

No one was hurt and no threats were made according to authorities.

Lopez's bond has been set at $3,000.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC