Fingers crushed, amputations | This Georgia pillow factory was fined $190K by OSHA

OSHA said the plant was cited back in November of 2020 about the same hazards.

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — A Georgia pillow manufacturer is facing a fine of $190,000 from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration following a report of repeat and serious violations - including some amputation injuries.

OSHA cited Place Vendome Holding Co. in 2021 for "obstructing exit routes, failing to post well-lit signs identifying exit routes and stacking materials in unstable or unsecured tiers," as well as for failing to make fire extinguishers accessible and not training staff to use them.

They received three serious violations from OSHA for not locking emergency exits from the outside and not having an emergency action plan. The workers are also not taught specific procedures when using hazardous equipment.

“Place Vendome once again exposed their employees needlessly to serious and life-altering hazards,” OSHA Acting Area Office Director Jose Gonzalez said in Savannah, Georgia.

OSHA said they initially cited the plant in 2020 when four employees were seriously hurt; according to records,

In December 2020, a 22-year-old machine operator suffered an amputation injury. OSHA found no lockout/tagout procedures to safeguard workers.

A 40-year-old machine operator experienced an amputated finger and nine crushed fingers in February 2021. OSHA found the machine’s energy control locks had been removed.

A 50-year-old maintenance manager loading a pallet jack onto a truck suffered an amputation after a finger was caught between the wheels of the jack in March 2021.

A 37-year-old maintenance manager suffered a lacerated hand while attempting to clean fibers out of a motor in April 2022.

“This ongoing disregard for the safety of their employees is unacceptable, and we will continue to hold them accountable until they follow all necessary federal requirements and take steps to protect workers at this facility," Gonzalez said.