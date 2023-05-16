'My greatest fear coming true': Nonprofit in dire need of food donations

1CAN's mission is to help those who need it, "one can at a time."

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Cabarrus County nonprofit is in desperate need of food donations after a note was left in one of its blessing boxes from a person who says they haven't eaten in days.

1CAN posted on its Facebook page that someone went to one of its community food boxes and found it empty. The person left a heartbreaking note explaining their situation.

"The need is really large folks," the post reads. "Sadly I just got to CHA for a meeeting, box completely empty and found this card. Person hasn't eaten in days and came to box and it was empty. This is my greatest fear coming true."

Sheryl Kluge launched 1CAN in 2019 with the goal of helping those who need it most. An estimated 22% of residents in Cabarrus County are food insecure. Kluge's motto for the nonprofit is "changing lives one can at a time" and she really believes it's that simple.

"That one can of tuna fish, that one can of soup, it could be the only meal that a family has for the day," she explained. "That one can of peanut butter could be the only thing a homeless person has to eat for days. So you're changing that person's life."

1CAN has blessing boxes in the Kannapolis and Concord area that are filled with food and personal hygiene items. All of those items are provided through community donations. People take what they need, when they need it. No questions asked.