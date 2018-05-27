GASTONIA, N.C. -- Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after a robbery that turned deadly in Gastonia Saturday night.

A person was fatally shot and another injured at the Zulu Express on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia just minutes after a clerk was shot at the Gray Franklin Express off East Franklin Boulevard.

Police believe both incidents are related. The two victims were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The deadly shooting left the community feeling devastated.

"I want to say, 'why did you have to come to our little town and mess with our people?'" one person told NBC Charlotte.

Police later arrested 21-year-old Alonte Marqasian Cousar and 27-year-old Andre Lavern Issac in connection with both shootings.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

The people who identified themselves as regulars at the Zulu Express told NBC Charlotte they are fearing for the worst.

“It’s hard not to cry standing here because it’s sad that families are going through all of this,” said one customer.

“I just wanted to write rest in peace, and we will miss you and love you always," said another.

NBC Charlotte's Kendall Morris contributed to this report.

