Overnight Concord fire claims the lives of two children, officials say

A third child is in critical condition after the tragic event.

CONCORD, N.C. — An early morning house fire has claimed the lives of two children and left a third child in critical condition, according to the Concord Fire Department.

The fire happened early Sunday morning on Lincoln Street SW. Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a duplex owned by the City of Concord. There was heavy fire showing when the firefighters arrived.

The responders found three children inside the burning home and took them outside to immediately begin CPR. Two of the children died at the scene. The third child was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The parents were not home at the time. The three children were the sole occupants at the time.

By 1:30 a.m., the fire was under control.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced occupants from the adjacent unit, which sustained heat and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. WCNC Charlotte sent a crew to the scene and has reached out for more information.





