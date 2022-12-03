Salisbury Fire Department responded to a house fire where four people were inside the home Saturday morning.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Emergency Services got a call at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, after a reported structure fire.

It was on the 800 block of South Church Street.

When crews arrived, the fire department said there were flames and smoke showing from the home and fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.

At the time of the fire, there were 4 people inside the home.

Two of which were children and were found dead by firefighters.

An adult was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.

One firefighter had to be treated on scene and then taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center, out of an abundance of caution.

The Miller Ferry Fire Department, Spencer Fire Department, East Spencer Fire Department, Granite Quarry Fire Department and the Salisbury Police Department assisted.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Salisbury Fire Marshal’s office and Salisbury Police are investigating.