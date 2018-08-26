CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate shootings across the Queen City that left two people dead and another hurt Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a call in the 500 block of Fairwood Avenue in west Charlotte a little before 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two females with gunshot wounds. One of the female subjects was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital.

Officials did not specify the second woman's conditions.

Police said they located a person of interest and will not be searching for additional suspects. Officials have not released the deceased female's identity.

A little over an hour later, CMPD responded to another shooting, this time in the 4600 block of Palm Breeze Lane near northwest Charlotte. Upon arrival, officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The male subject was pronounced dead at the hospital, CMPD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the Pam Breeze Lane shooting. CMPD did not say if the two shootings are related.

