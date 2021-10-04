2 dead in crash on Charlotte's Randolph Road

The road is closed in both direction while officials investigate the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Randolph Road is closed in both directions in Charlotte's Cotswold neighborhood after a crash that claimed two lives Monday.

Around 3 p.m., emergency officials responded to the crash in the 4300 block of Randolph Road, which is located near the Publix grocery store between North Sharon Amity Road and North Wendover Road.

A photo from a Charlotte Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the crash, which appeared to involve a landscaping truck. Emergency crews also appeared to be controlling a fuel spill from the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known publicly.

No other injuries were reported.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the Charlotte Fire Department, and Medic responded to the crash.