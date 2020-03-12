2 found dead inside Matthews home

Police responded to a welfare check at a home on Phillips Woods Lane in Matthews.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two people found dead inside a home in Matthews, according to Matthews Fire Department.

Police responded to a welfare check at a home on Phillips Woods Lane in Matthews. Officials said through the window they could see there were people inside who were distressed.

Matthews Fire helped break the door open and found two adults dead inside. There was also a small fire inside, according to officials.

There was no else hurt and no further threat to the public. The cause of death is still under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.