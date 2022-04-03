2 injured after plane crash in Alexander County, troopers say

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the FAA for further comment on the incident.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Two people were injured after a plane crashed in Alexander County Saturday night, officials said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they responded to reports of a plane crash crash in the area near Smith Farm Road and US 64 in Alexander County.

Troopers said emergency responders found a single-engine aircraft that crashed in a wooded area.

Two injured people aboard the plane were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said they contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and secured the scene overnight until their arrival around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the FAA for further comment on the incident.

