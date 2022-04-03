x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 injured after plane crash in Alexander County, troopers say

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the FAA for further comment on the incident.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Two people were injured after a plane crashed in Alexander County Saturday night, officials said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they responded to reports of a plane crash crash in the area near Smith Farm Road and US 64 in Alexander County.

MORE NEWS: Southwest says technical issues caused delays, cancellations

Troopers said emergency responders found a single-engine aircraft that crashed in a wooded area.

Two injured people aboard the plane were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Troopers said they contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and secured the scene overnight until their arrival around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the FAA for further comment on the incident.

Check back here as this story develops.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

In Other News

Charlotte students learn more about trade careers