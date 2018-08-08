BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- State troopers are investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a 4-month-old baby, in Burke County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Henry River Road near Hildebran a little before 1:45 p.m. State troopers say a Buick four-door car collided with a Ford F-250 truck.

Two children, a 4-month-old baby and a 17-month-old child, sitting in the back of the Buick were ejected from the car. The baby died at the scene and the 17-month-old child suffered serious injuries, according to state troopers.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 21-year-old Cody Myers, later died from the crash.

State troopers said child restraint seats were in the Buick.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford truck suffered minor injuries, state troopers said.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased baby.

