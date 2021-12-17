2 North Carolina graduates are rolling out a new way for you to ride between Uptown and South End

GEST Carts, known as Green Easy Safe Transportation, will shuttle riders between Uptown and South End -- for free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “We are an urban core short distance micro-transit," GEST Co-Founder Patrick Dye said.

Starting Friday Gest Carts known as Green Easy Safe Transportation will hit the streets shuttling folks who need rides between the I-277 Corridor, First, Second, Third and Fourth Wards and South End of Charlotte for free.

"The reason why it’s free is the advertisers for the vehicles cover the expenses," Dye said.

Co-Founder Patrick Dye, a graduate from UNC Charlotte, said all riders have to do is call a cart through the Gest App similar to Uber and Lyft.

“We can pick you up at your front door, we can take you to bars to restaurants to events," Dye said.

GEST Carts have already been seen on streets in cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Denver and Detroit.

In Charlotte, there will be two carts to start but Investor Corey Johnson said it could be upwards of 10 in the near future.

“6 to 8 is the long-term model," Johnson said.

The new service will also create jobs for drivers and mechanics.

"We’re hoping to bring somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 potentially 40 jobs to the community," Dye said.

To keep riders safe, the carts will be cleaned in between rides.

Drivers and riders will also be required to wear masks.

“It’s just fun, it's free and it's fun," Johnson said.

