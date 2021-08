NC Highway Patrol confirmed the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday along I-77.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed two people have died following a vehicle fire near uptown Charlotte overnight Sunday.

Dispatchers said the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. along Interstate 77 southbound near West Trade Street. Both victims in the vehicle are died, according to Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the scene has since been cleared. This incident remains under investigation.