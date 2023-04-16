2 people shot at Romare Bearden Park, officials say

Medic says two people suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown Charlotte left two people injured on Sunday.

Medic transported two people from Romare Bearden Park with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrived at the scene to further investigate the shooting. They say there is no active threat to the public at this time.

The names of the victims have not been released. Investigators have not labeled any suspects at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. More information will be provided when it is available.

