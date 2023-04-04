2 students charged for bringing gun to Concord school

Police became aware of the incident due to a social media post.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Two students were charged after social media posts surfaced of them bringing a gun to school.

Juvenile petitions have been issued for two students accused of bringing a gun to Central Cabarrus High School on Friday, March 31.

According to the Concord Police Department, a student reported a social media video to school officers that depicted two students with a gun at the school.

The Concord Police Department began an investigation and determined the two students had the firearm on school property and on a school bus.

Police say there is no evidence that the students threatened to use the firearm at school.

Both students are charged with possession of weapons on campus or educational property. One of the students is charged with assault by pointing a gun.

The students' identities have not been released because they are not adults.

Concord police say they take all reports of weapons on campuses seriously. They will be conducting additional interviews relating to the investigation.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Concord police at (704) 920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crimestoppers at (704) 932-7463.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts