2-year-old dead after getting struck by car in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old is dead after the Statesville Police Department said he was struck by a car in Statesville.

According to police, the fatal accident happened at the 1000 block of 5th Street in Statesville.

Police said 2-year-old Desmond Hayes was struck by a woman operating a 2010 Ford Taurus heading south on 5th Street. Desmond was transported to Davis Hospital where he later died from his injuries.