2-year-old dead after getting struck by car in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old is dead after the Statesville Police Department said he was struck by a car in Statesville.
According to police, the fatal accident happened at the 1000 block of 5th Street in Statesville.
Police said 2-year-old Desmond Hayes was struck by a woman operating a 2010 Ford Taurus heading south on 5th Street. Desmond was transported to Davis Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said this accident is being actively investigated by the Statesville Police Department’s Traffic Unit.