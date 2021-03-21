VON ORMY, Texas — Investigators said a toddler died in a tragic accident in the family's front yard late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene where the 2-year-old was hit.

According to BCSO, the young victim was outside playing in the family's front yard in the 4000 block of Throne in Von Ormy, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio. Investigators said the relative was backing into the driveway and did not see the child and ran the child over.