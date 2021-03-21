x
2-year-old run over in tragic accident, Texas deputies say

A 2-year-old was hit by a relative in Von Ormy late Saturday night. The person was backing up into the driveway and didn't see the child, according to deputies.

VON ORMY, Texas — Investigators said a toddler died in a tragic accident in the family's front yard late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene where the 2-year-old was hit.

According to BCSO, the young victim was outside playing in the family's front yard in the 4000 block of Throne in Von Ormy, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio. Investigators said the relative was backing into the driveway and did not see the child and ran the child over.

BCSO said it will complete a full investigation, but the driver is not facing any charges at this time.

   

