20 bats found at Ardrey Kell High School, officials say

Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials say there has been no evidence of disease in the bats or exposure to students and staff

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 20 bats were found inside Ardrey Kell High School, Monday, according to officials with the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system.

CMPD Animal Care & Control and a private pest control vendor were on site, Monday, to asses and have the bats removed. The bats will be sent to the North Carolina Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

There is currently no information or evidence of disease in the bats or any reports of the bats coming in contact with students and staff.

Ardrey Kell leaders sent out this message to parents:

"Good evening Ardrey Kell High School parents. This is Principal Brooks with a message about a pest issue in the school.

It has come to our attention that there were several bats, approximately 20, found inside the school today. Our pest control vendor and CMPD Animal Care & Control have been on site today to assess and remove the bats and are working closely with Mecklenburg County Public Health to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The captured bats are being sent to the NC Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing. Thus far, there is no evidence of disease in the bats or any reported human exposure (e.g. physical contact, bites, etc.) within our students or staff.

We ask that you advise your students, if they encounter the bats, to please not touch or disturb them. Bat droppings may be an unfortunate by-product of the nesting bats. Bat guano has a very strong smell and the dried droppings can cause respiratory problems.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the front office of the school. We will keep you posted as soon as the laboratory testing is complete. Thank you for your continued support of Ardrey Kell High School. Have a good evening."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.