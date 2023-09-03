At least 20 people evaluated for heat-related symptoms at HBCU Battle of the Bands

Medic sent its mass casualty bus to the scene to evaluate patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heat-related issues at an event near Uptown led to at least 20 people needing medical evaluation.

Medic responded to American Legion Memorial Stadium on Charlottetowne Avenue on Sunday afternoon for multiple heat-related illness calls. The HBCU Battle of the Bands event was taking place at the stadium on Sunday.

Medic has evaluated 20 people at the scene, with seven requiring medical transport, as of Sunday at 7 p.m. Of those patients, six suffered minor medical problems while one person suffered a serious medical problem because of the heat.

In response, Medic has its mass casualty bus on the scene to assist any further patients. The Charlotte Fire Department is also assisting with the situation.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.

