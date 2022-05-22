Thousands without power due to tree damage in east Charlotte, Duke Energy says

Power is expected to be restored to the area around 6 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people are without power in east Charlotte Sunday, according to Duke Energy's power outage map.

The outage was first reported around 4:19 a.m., indicating roughly 2000 customers were impacted in Charlotte's Commonwealth neighborhood.

Duke Energy said that the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged equipment.

Power is expected to be restored to the area at 6 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy said.

You can monitor outages by visiting the Duke Energy website.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts