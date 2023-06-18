Over 2,000 without power in east Charlotte due to down tree, officials say

Power is expected to be restored in the area by 6 p.m., officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The outage was initially reported around 1:15 p.m., impacting around 2,300 customers in the area of Milton Road, Duke Energy's outage map indicates.

Duke Energy officials told WCNC Charlotte a tree was down on power lines near Purser Drive.

Power is expected to be restored in the area by 6 p.m., officials said.

