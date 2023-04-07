20 people gain U.S. citizenship in Charlotte on Independence Day

After a years-long process, families from around the world gained their U.S. citizenship in a special ceremony.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the Charlotte Museum of History Tuesday, the American dream took shape.

After years of effort, 20 people from all over the world came together, surrounded by family and friends, to officially become U.S. citizens.

Among them were Mustafa Salih and his wife Zeinab.

They're originally from Sudan in Africa. Right now, that country is in conflict with millions displaced and more than 3,000 killed amid fierce fighting.

“The people are suffering. The people are dying in the streets. I just, I want to pray for them to be safe," Mustafa said. "I am safe. I get out of the country, but I feel bad for my family.”

The process to become an American, they say, took about five years with the pair learning how to read and write in English, understand U.S. civics, and take the oath of allegiance.

Zeinab said it was important for them to take these steps for a better life for themselves and their two little girls.

“It's a dream. I think, like, when you come to America everything's different. The education, the health, that's most important," Zeinab said. "I see a good future for them.”

Rohit Ghule was with his family for the ceremony. He's originally from India and also gained his citizenship Tuesday.

"This is a dream... being a U.S. citizen because we dream for it 11 years before. So, this is a great achievement for us," Ghule said. "Being Indian and now being a U.S. Citizen, we feel proud.”

The ceremony in Charlotte was part of a special, yearly celebration for Independence Day.

“Some people just have where they go into the office and they sit across someone in a suit and all of the official acts they do, and take their oaths, with a room full of witnesses," Terri White, President of the Charlotte Museum of History, said, "but we really try to make it a celebration and make it a party, if you will, to really try to make people feel special.”