KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 22-year-old Kannapolis man has died after police said he was hit and killed by a train.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the incident happened in the vicinity of 2600 S. Main Street in Kannapolis at around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said 22-year-old Emmanuel Wells was walking southbound on the train tracks when the train, which was also traveling southbound, approached behind him. The train conductor made attempts to alert the pedestrian; however, his attempts were unsuccessful, police report.

Wells was pronounced deceased at the scene.

