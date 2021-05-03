The Robins family said their mama rabbit gave birth to a litter of 24 baby bunnies.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem family always knew their rabbits were special.

However, they were shocked to find out their rabbits can compete with a Guinness World Record!

The Robins family said their mama rabbit named “Vader,” gave birth to a litter of 24 baby bunnies. The litter unofficially ties the Guinness World Record for the largest recorded rabbit litter, which is 24, born to New Zealand rabbits.

Tiffany Robins said her entire family was surprised. That's because they were told the male rabbit named “Romeo” was fixed. So, they were in shock as Vader kept giving birth to several bunnies.

"It was like 10, then 15 and then I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, we have 24 bunnies,'" Robins said.

Not all of the baby bunnies survived as the mama rabbit had just too many to take care of but the family is stepping up to help her care for them. They're doing all they can to nurse the others to good health.