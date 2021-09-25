Second Harvest food bank to donate over 95,000 lbs. of food to local agencies

The food bank announced it will make the donation to honor the late philanthropist Anne Springs Close.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina has promised to donate over 95,000 pounds of food throughout The Springs Close Foundation’s service area this fall.

The distributions will take place from late Sept. to early Nov.

The planned distributions will benefit the following agencies/partners of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina:

Chester County Elementary Schools – Chester, Great Falls, and Lewisville

Christian Services – Lancaster

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen – Rock Hill

Historic Paradise Foundation – Fort Mill

HOPE – Rock Hill

KARE Kershaw – Kershaw

Lancaster County Council on Aging – Mobile Meals

York County Council on Aging – Mobile Meals