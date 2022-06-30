x
3 adults, 2 kids hurt after truck plows through flea market in Newton

No injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

NEWTON, N.C. — Three adults and two kids were hurt after the driver of a pick-up truck lost control and plowed through an appliance display at an open-air flea market in Newton, NC Thursday morning.

The Newton Police Department responded to the incident at the American Legion Fairgrounds along 1127 U.S. Highway 70 around 11:20 a.m.

Police said Gerald S. Flowers, 83 of Conover, was driving a Ford Sport Trac when he lost control and struck the appliance display, sending several into a crowd of people at the market.

Three adults and two kids were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, though no injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Flowers was charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.

