6 children, 3 adults displaced in west Charlotte afternoon fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 6 children and 3 adults were displaced after a fire ripped through a home in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon, Charlotte Fire Department reports.
The department said the incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. along Winchester Street near Rozzelles Ferry Road. 23 firefighters extinguished the flames in 10 minutes.
The department said firefighters were able to rescue a family puppy in the incident. No injuries were reported according to CFD.
Investigators ruled the fire as accidental, originating in a bedroom closet. The department said damage is estimated to be $45,000.
This investigation is ongoing. Contact the Charlotte Fire Department if you have any information about this fire.