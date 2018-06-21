CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser Thursday afternoon.

CMPD said an officer pulled over a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in an armed robbery earlier in the day. When the driver stopped, they pulled into a driveway and a passenger in the car jumped and ran, police said.

After the passenger jumped, the driver drove away from the home and the officer began chasing them on The Plaza. When the suspect turned onto West Sugar Creek Road, both people in the suspect vehicle jumped and ran. The vehicle continued rolling and crashed into a second CMPD cruiser assisting in the pursuit.

All three suspects were taken into custody and a handgun was seized from the suspect vehicle, but according to CMPD, none of the suspects were charged for the robbery that they were initially pulled over for.

Terry Hatten, 31, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and altering or removing the serial number on a firearm.

Obrian Smith, 26, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, altering or removing a serial number on a firearm, displaying a fictitious license plate, speeding, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. In addition to those charges, Smith was also served several outstanding warrants from Gaston and Mecklenburg counties on various charges including assault on a female, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

David Chambers, 30, is charged with resist/obstruct/delay, altering or removing a serial number on a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Chambers was also served with multiple unrelated warrants from Gaston County, including larceny of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chambers was taken to the hospital after falling when he jumped out of the moving vehicle, police said. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail after treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

