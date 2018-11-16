CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were arrested early Monday morning in connection to seven armed robberies in an eight day span across Charlotte.

Jade Dulin, 22, Jarod Starks, 29 and Terrance Morgan 26 are charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Dulin is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after officers discovered the vehicle he was driving was stolen from Nations Ford Road on November 7.

The investigation is still ongoing, CMPD is asking anyone with information to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

