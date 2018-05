CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a triple-shooting that took place in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call in the 1900 block of Irma Street. One person suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries from the shooting, Medic said. All three were transported to CMC Main.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident.

