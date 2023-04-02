3 injured outside restaurant after fight in east Charlotte

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Copan Restaurant on Sharon Amity Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man was arrested after physically assaulting and shooting at multiple people during a fight outside of a restaurant.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Copan Restaurant on Sharon Amity Road.

Police determined that a man shot at a person they were involved in a fight with. The victim suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

The man also physically assaulted two other victims that were involved in the fight.

Police arrested the man nearby after he fled from the scene. Investigators recovered a firearm from the suspect.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, according to CMPD.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time. No charges have been announced at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

