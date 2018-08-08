BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A crash in Burke County left three people dead, including a 4-month-old girl and a 17-month old girl, in Burke County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Henry River Road near Hildebran a little before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. State troopers say a Buick four-door car collided with a Ford F-250 truck.

Two children sitting in the back of the Buick, identified as 4-month-old Piper Myers and 17-month-old Adaline Hullette, were ejected from the car. Myers died at the scene Wednesday and Hullete died at the hospital Thursday.

Photo: Hayley Rinck

The driver of the Buick, identified as 21-year-old Cody Myers, also died in the crash. Cody Myers was the father of the 4-month-old girl.

State troopers said child restraint seats were in the Buick.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford truck suffered minor injuries, state troopers said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the family's medical expenses.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC