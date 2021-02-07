x
3 people, including CMPD officer, save woman from burning vehicle in Huntersville

The scene happened Friday morning on I-77, according to CMPD.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Three good Samaritans were able to help a woman out of a burning car on Friday in Huntersville. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the trio, including a CMPD officer, sprang into action when they saw a woman trapped in the burning vehicle around 8:45 a.m. on I-77 near Gilead Road.

A woman’s life was saved this morning by three heroic people. Officer Turner and two other drivers rushed towards this...

Posted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday, July 2, 2021

The three took turns trying to free the woman, switching places near the car when the smoke was too much. 

Everyone involved is expected to be OK. The woman was transported to the hospital by Medic with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Huntersville Fire Department also shared photos of the fire on social media. 

