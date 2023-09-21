3 people shot in east Charlotte, officials say

The shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane on Thursday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting left three people injured on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane near the Delta Crossing Apartments, according to Medic.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and one person suffered serious injuries, according to Medic.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were seen at the scene. The department has not released any information on the shooting.

More information will be released when it is available.

