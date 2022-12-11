x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 seriously injured after crash involving two overturned vehicles in Huntersville

Medic confirms 3 patients were transported for serious injuries
Credit: Huntersville Fire Dept.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Saturday night around 11 p.m., Huntersville Fire was called to a crash involving two overturned vehicles on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road. 

During the extrication of four entrapped patients, local authorities closed the roads in this area.  

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Medic confirmed three patients were transported for serious injuries.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Expect delays as some units are still on scene in the area.   

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

Before You Leave, Check This Out