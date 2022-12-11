3 seriously injured after crash involving two overturned vehicles in Huntersville

Medic confirms 3 patients were transported for serious injuries

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Saturday night around 11 p.m., Huntersville Fire was called to a crash involving two overturned vehicles on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road.

During the extrication of four entrapped patients, local authorities closed the roads in this area.

Medic confirmed three patients were transported for serious injuries.

Expect delays as some units are still on scene in the area.

*CRASH FINAL UPDATE* All patients are free & enroute to hospitals via @MecklenburgEMS & @CabarrusCounty EMS. Units on scene: Davidson C-5, E-1, E-2, Huntersville E-1, R-1 & Cornelius R-4. Continue to use caution in the area #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #Crash pic.twitter.com/Y1TBAjxITh — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 11, 2022

