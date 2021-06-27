No one injured in 3-story apartment fire Saturday

The Charlotte Fire Department said no one was home at the time of the fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said it was able to gain control of a three-story apartment flame Saturday evening.

The department said 27 firefighters responded to the incident along Reafield Drive near Pineville-Matthews Road around 8 p.m. Saturday and were able to gain control of the flames within ten minutes. No one was injured during the incident.

The department said investigators deemed the fire accidental and said it started in a closet due to a combustible material too close to a water heater.