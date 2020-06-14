One dead, infant seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash in west Charlotte

CMPD says three vehicles were involved in the accident, but information has not yet been released on how the accident happened.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a three-vehicle crash that left one dead and injured two, including an infant.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Billy Graham Parkway southbound just prior to Morris Field.

One woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, another woman was injured, and an infant was transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

It's not known at this time what vehicles the individuals were in at the time of the crash. CMPD says three vehicles were involved in the accident, but information has not yet been released on how the accident happened.

While the investigation is underway, traffic is being diverted onto Josh Birmingham.

At this time, no further information has been released. This is an active and developing story, stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.