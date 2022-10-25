Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say

A 3-year-old child was killed in a crash on East Broad Street in Statesville early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.

Unfortunately, although Iredell County EMS and Statesville PD provided first aid to the driver and passengers, the 3-year-old passenger did not survive the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver and other passenger suffered minor injuries, according to Statesville PD.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts