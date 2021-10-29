3 years later: Changes CMS has made since fatal Butler High School shooting

In the years since then, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders have been working to make schools across the district safer.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Friday marked three years since a deadly shooting at Butler High School in Matthews. Bobby McKeithen, 16, was shot and killed in a school hallway shortly before classes began.

In the years since then, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders have been working to make schools across the district safer.

In addition to surveillance cameras, students and staff have panic cards to write information on for police in case of emergency. Crisis alert system lights have also been implemented in rooms across the district, meaning lights will change in case of an emergency.

CMS leaders say the district is also working to promote talking about bullying more -- having up-front conversations with students on how to prevent bullying or how to intervene when bullying is happening.

